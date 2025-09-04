'Peacemaker' S02E03: How to watch it online
Peacemaker is back for Season 2, and Episode 3—called Another Rick Up My Sleeve—drops this week.
Chris Smith (aka Peacemaker) is diving into alternate realities and facing some pretty wild new challenges, so expect plenty of twists as he finds himself in a world that's not quite his own.
Streaming schedule for new episodes
The new episode streams September 4, 2025 at 9:00pm ET on HBO Max in the US.
UK fans can catch it September 5 at 2:00am BST on NOW TV and Sky Max.
New episodes land every Thursday through October 9.
Where to watch 'Peacemaker'
Season 2 keeps following Chris as he juggles battles across different realities with his own personal struggles.
The show's mix of action and character moments continues to engage viewers.
If you're in the US, you can stream Peacemaker on HBO Max with plans starting at $9.99 a month.