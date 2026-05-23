'Peddi' trailer out Charan plays athlete Kapoor co-stars U/A 16+
Entertainment
Peddi's trailer is out, and it's got fans buzzing!
Ram Charan stars as a multi-sport athlete from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, taking on tough societal challenges to make his district proud.
Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma, his love interest and the town's most admired girl.
The film has a U/A 16+ rating and lands in theaters on June 4, 2026.
CBFC sought minor edits for 'Peddi'
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi runs for just over three hours.
The CBFC asked for minor edits like removing Rajasthan and a community reference, but nothing major was cut.
This marks Charan's return to the sports genre, and rumor has it he'll team up with director Sukumar again soon.