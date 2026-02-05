People who know you don't need an explanation: AR Rahman Entertainment Feb 05, 2026

Music legend AR Rahman recently responded to criticism over his comments about the Hindi film industry, saying, "People who know you don't need an explanation. And when you explain, they won't listen to you, those who don't."

His remarks came after he suggested that his own work and opportunities in the Hindi film industry had diminished over the past eight years and that a power shift had put non-creative people in decision-making roles.