People who know you don't need an explanation: AR Rahman
Music legend AR Rahman recently responded to criticism over his comments about the Hindi film industry, saying, "People who know you don't need an explanation. And when you explain, they won't listen to you, those who don't."
His remarks came after he suggested that his own work and opportunities in the Hindi film industry had diminished over the past eight years and that a power shift had put non-creative people in decision-making roles.
Earlier, Rahman's remarks on Bollywood's 'exclusivity' sparked controversy
Earlier, Rahman said his own work and opportunities in the Hindi film industry had diminished over the past eight years and that a power shift had put non-creative people in decision-making roles.
He also hinted there might be a communal angle but clarified it wasn't obvious or direct.
Rahman later clarified his stance amid mixed reactions
His comments sparked debate—Kangana Ranaut accused him of bias and pointed out he didn't compose for her film Emergency.
On the other hand, Javed Akhtar dismissed any communal angle and Rani Mukerji defended Bollywood's inclusive spirit.
Rahman later posted a video clarifying he meant no harm and that music—and India—will always inspire him.