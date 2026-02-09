'Pluribus' Season 2 delayed due to creator's focus on storytelling
If you're waiting for Pluribus Season 2, it's going to be a bit of a wait.
Creator Vince Gilligan says the show is still in production but moving slower than most streaming series, so don't expect those quick yearly releases.
Gilligan assures fans that production is ongoing
Gilligan, also known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, wants to focus on deeper storytelling instead of rushing things out.
While there's no release date yet, he reassures fans that progress is steady—no cancelations or stalls here.
Plus, he hinted that the new season will keep exploring big ideas about human behavior and dissatisfaction, promising another thoughtful ride for fans.