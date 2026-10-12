Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' was reshot over China's negative portrayal: Dhruv Rathee

Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The altercation led to the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel.

After its teaser was released, it caused an uproar in Chinese media. Soon after, reports emerged stating that the Ministry of Defence had asked Khan and the makers to modify the film so that it doesn't mention China.

Rathee alleged the Indian government is afraid of the neighbor.