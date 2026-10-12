Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' was reshot over China's negative portrayal: Dhruv Rathee
What's the story
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has alleged that political pressure is delaying the release of Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. He claimed the film was reshot because the government didn't want it to show China in a bad light. A clip of Rathee discussing this during a recent press conference has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens and fans of Khan.
Film's title
More about 'Maatrubhumi'
Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
The altercation led to the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel.
After its teaser was released, it caused an uproar in Chinese media. Soon after, reports emerged stating that the Ministry of Defence had asked Khan and the makers to modify the film so that it doesn't mention China.
Rathee alleged the Indian government is afraid of the neighbor.
Social media reactions
Netizens react to Rathee's comments
Rathee's comments have sparked a debate on X, with some users agreeing with his allegations about the film while others shared their views on the reported changes.
One user wrote, "Matlab wo hamare jawan bhi maar diye aur hum China bhi mention nhi kar sakte."
Another user agreed with Rathee's assessment and wrote, "Exactly that was the issue, that's why Salman Khan lost interest in the movie."
Creative freedom debate
Rathee was detained by Delhi Police
Rathee was recently detained by Delhi Police at his Gurugram residence, a move he called "kidnapping."
The detention came as Rathee was planning to join a protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
Meanwhile, backed by Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi was attacked by state-backed media in China, claiming the film "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.
Originally set to release on April 17, the film currently has no finalized release date.