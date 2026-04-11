Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' undergoes major changes; references to China removed: Report

Salman Khan 's upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi, has reportedly undergone significant changes in its final cut. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film reportedly draws from the 2020 India-China conflict. However, due to improved relations between India and China and subsequent concerns from the Ministry of Defence regarding its content, several alterations have been made. Most notably, references to China have been removed from the film, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Changes made 'Maatrubhumi' reshot 40% as per Ministry of Defence's request A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story." "Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions."

Film submission 'China shouldn't be mentioned in film' The source further revealed, "One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn't be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance." "The cut of Maatrubhumi, which was submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China." However, it remains unclear how the neighboring country has been depicted or referred to without naming it directly.

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Release uncertainty What's next for the war drama? The future of Maatrubhumi's release remains uncertain as the Ministry of Defence still has reservations about the film. Despite reshoots and script changes, it is unclear when the movie will be cleared for a theatrical release. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Maatrubhumi might arrive on May 15, but given the current situation, that seems unlikely.

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