Prabhas's 'Fauzi': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming movie Fauzi, starring Prabhas, celebrated the actor's 47th birthday by releasing a teaser. The video, titled File No 25, presents Prabhas as a fearless freedom fighter during World War II. The scene features a meeting between Indian leader Subhash Chandra Bose and German dictator Adolf Hitler. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi will be released on March 19 next year.
Teaser details
What does the teaser show?
The clip introduces a lone rebel warrior who strikes fear into the heart of the British Empire.
Prabhas is seen riling up a heavy machine gun, ready to attack.
A voiceover shows him taunting the Brits with a variation of Bose's line, proclaiming that he will not only draw their blood but also snatch freedom from their clutches.
The movie also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher in key roles.
Fan reactions
Fans had positive reactions to teaser
Fans have been praising Prabhas's first look as the titular Fauzi (soldier), with many saying he looked like his vintage self.
One fan on YouTube commented, "The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era." Another wrote, "So happy to see the rebel star."
However, some viewers were confused by the conversation between Bose and Hitler in the teaser and how it contrasted with the film's tone.
Others slammed the alleged use of AI in the clip.
Birthday surprise
Prabhas will also star in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
On Prabhas's 47th birthday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD also shared a special video.
The clip gave fans a glimpse of Prabhas returning to the sequel's sets, teasing the next chapter in this beloved franchise.
It showed him preparing to step back into his role as Bhairava under director Nag Ashwin's guidance.
The first part was released in 2024.