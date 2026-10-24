Prabhas's 'Fauzi': Cast, plot, release date

The clip introduces a lone rebel warrior who strikes fear into the heart of the British Empire.

Prabhas is seen riling up a heavy machine gun, ready to attack.

A voiceover shows him taunting the Brits with a variation of Bose's line, proclaiming that he will not only draw their blood but also snatch freedom from their clutches.

The movie also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher in key roles.