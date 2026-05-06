Prabhas's 'Spirit' to release March 5, 2027 directed by Vanga

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures

This movie brings back the hit combo of Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar after their success with Animal.

Produced by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects yet, with Vanga not just directing but also writing and editing the film himself.

The team says everything's on track for a truly epic release.