Prabhas's 'Spirit' to release March 5, 2027 directed by Vanga
Entertainment
Prabhas fans, mark your calendars: his next big film, Spirit, is set to release worldwide on March 5, 2027.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (the mind behind Animal), Spirit promises a massive cinematic experience, dropping in eight languages and featuring Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai alongside Prabhas.
Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures
This movie brings back the hit combo of Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar after their success with Animal.
Produced by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects yet, with Vanga not just directing but also writing and editing the film himself.
The team says everything's on track for a truly epic release.