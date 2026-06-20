Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' nets ₹11.92cr India in 2 days
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is seeing steady box office growth since its Friday release, earning ₹5.35 crore on day one and jumping to ₹6.57 crore on Saturday.
That's a total of ₹11.92 crore net in India and ₹13.95 crore total India gross and ₹11.92 crore total India net so far.
Prabhu thanks fans, praises female-led wins
Directed by Nandini Reddy, the movie follows Prabhu as Swarna, who tries to win over her in-laws while dealing with an unexpected twist from her past.
Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah also star, with production by Tralala Moving Pictures.
After the big opening, Prabhu thanked fans online for their support and highlighted how important these wins are for female-led films.