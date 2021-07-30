Pratyusha Banerjee's parents facing dire financial crunch fighting for justice

Pratyusha Banerjee's parents are living in one room apartment

Balika Vadhu-actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who passed away in 2016, has left a void in her parents' life. Apart from the emotional and mental trauma they are facing every single moment, fighting for their daughter's justice has also left them bankrupt. While talking to AajTak, her father Shankar Banerjee revealed that the family is facing a dire financial crisis, but will not stop at anything.

'We are now being forced to live in one room'

While detailing their woes, Shankar told the publication, "We're now being forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans." They are supplementing their monetary need by doing odd jobs, like Pratyusha's father is currently writing stories and her mother is working in a children's day-care.

Shankar to launch YouTube channel on Pratyusha's birthday

The grieving father also had stated once that they celebrate their daughter's birthday every year. Even this time, he would make it special by launching his YouTube channel, in which he would interact with her fans. The content would also include unheard tales about his daughter and updates about her case. The Bigg Boss 7-contestant's birthday falls the next month, August 10.

Backstory: Pratyusha was found hanging in her room in 2016

For the unversed, Pratyusha was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment (2016), where she was in a live-in relationship with her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Though her post-mortem report stated asphyxia as a cause of death, indicating suicide, her parents accused Singh of killing her and pressed charges against him. The actress' colleagues also accused him of cheating on her and torturing her mentally.

TV producer Vikas Gupta claimed he had dated Pratyusha

Parents of the Jamshedpur-native also pushed for a CBI investigation, while claiming that Singh had forced her into prostitution. Singh is now married to TV actress Saloni Sharma and also opened up about embracing "fatherhood" in March. Last month, Pratyusha's name hit headlines when TV producer Vikas Gupta claimed that he had dated her, which was dismissed by both Singh and friend Kamya Panjabi.