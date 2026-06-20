President Murmu to honor 65 at Rashtrapati Bhawan Tuesday 5pm

KT Thomas P Narayanan top honorees

Out of the 131 awards announced in January, Tuesday's ceremony will see two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri medals handed out.

Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and journalist P Narayanan are this year's top honorees.

If you follow sports or entertainment, it's cool to note that both Vijay Amritraj and actor Mammootty are receiving the Padma Bhushan, while former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma and hockey player Savita Punia are among the Padma Shri winners.

These awards highlight how diverse talent across India continues to shine.