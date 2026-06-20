President Murmu to honor 65 at Rashtrapati Bhawan Tuesday 5pm
The Padma Awards ceremony is happening at 5pm on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhawan, with President Droupadi Murmu set to honor 65 people who've made a real impact in their fields.
This year's list includes tennis icon Vijay Amritraj, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, legendary singer Alka Yagnik, and former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma, each being recognized for their standout achievements.
KT Thomas P Narayanan top honorees
Out of the 131 awards announced in January, Tuesday's ceremony will see two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri medals handed out.
Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and journalist P Narayanan are this year's top honorees.
If you follow sports or entertainment, it's cool to note that both Vijay Amritraj and actor Mammootty are receiving the Padma Bhushan, while former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma and hockey player Savita Punia are among the Padma Shri winners.
These awards highlight how diverse talent across India continues to shine.