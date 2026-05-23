Prime Video reveals 'Vought Rising' starring Ackles and Cash

'Vought Rising' cast and producers 2027

The cast features Mason Dye, KiKi Layne, Brian J. Smith, and Jorden Myrie.

Ackles and Cash are also producing, with Paul Grellong as showrunner and Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg on board too.

The series will dig deeper into Vought's legacy and the 1950s backstory.

Look for it on Prime Video in 2027.