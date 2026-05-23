Prime Video reveals 'Vought Rising' starring Ackles and Cash
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the first look at Vought Rising, a prequel series set in the 1950s that uncovers how Soldier Boy and the shady Vought International really got started.
Jensen Ackles is back as Soldier Boy, joined by Aya Cash.
'Vought Rising' cast and producers 2027
The cast features Mason Dye, KiKi Layne, Brian J. Smith, and Jorden Myrie.
Ackles and Cash are also producing, with Paul Grellong as showrunner and Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg on board too.
The series will dig deeper into Vought's legacy and the 1950s backstory.
Look for it on Prime Video in 2027.