Prime Video to stream 'System' May 22 starring Sinha, Jyotika

Group written screenplay, Madhok praises 'System'

System also features Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, and Adinath Kothare in important roles.

The screenplay is a group effort from Harman Baweja, Tiwari, Arun Sukumar, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial.

Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video India shared that System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics and we believe the movie has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on Prime Video on May 22.