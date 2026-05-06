Princess Eugenie makes 1st public appearance since pregnancy announcement
Princess Eugenie just made her first public appearance since sharing that she's expecting baby number three.
Spotted in central London, she kept things comfy and stylish in a cream jacket, black maxi dress, sneakers, and sunglasses, her baby bump on full display.
The happy news was officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace on May 4.
Eugenie and Brooksbank expecting 3rd baby
Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are "very pleased" about their new arrival, due this summer. Their sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, are excited to welcome a sibling.
Eugenie also shared the moment on Instagram with a sweet "Baby Brooksbank due 2026! .
" Her outing comes as her family faces challenges, with her father, former Duke of York, dealing with legal issues, but both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have kept their royal titles.