Prithviraj Sukumaran calls 'Varanasi' 'more than a time-travel story'
What's the story
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, has shared a major update on the project. He said that the movie is more than just a time-travel story. "It's not just about time travel; it's much more than that. Yes, there are multiple timelines in the film," he said in a recent interview.
Director's vision
Sukumaran praises Rajamouli's vision for 'Varanasi'
Sukumaran also praised Rajamouli's vision for the film. He said, "It's incredible to be on set and witness a maverick filmmaker like SS Rajamouli attempting something this ambitious."
The actor expressed his excitement at being part of such an innovative project.
He also confirmed that the team is currently filming the final leg of the much-awaited epic.
Co-stars
On sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra
Sukumaran also said he feels privileged to share screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The film will be released in IMAX, emphasizing large-format storytelling.
It is produced by KL Narayana under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.
The music has been composed by MM Keeravani. The movie will be released worldwide on April 7, 2027.