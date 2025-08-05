Next Article
Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli on 'SSMB 29' sets
Priyanka Chopra has made her return to Indian cinema, joining Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli on the Hyderabad sets of SSMB 29.
The team is currently filming indoor scenes, but the excitement ramps up soon—they're heading to South Africa in September for a big action-packed schedule.
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'SSMB 29'
This film isn't just another action flick. With Rajamouli aiming for global-level production and stunning South African landscapes, SSMB 29 is set to raise the bar for Indian movies.
Mark your calendars: it's coming in 2026 and could change how we see Indian cinema.