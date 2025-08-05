'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Sara Khan calls fashion week 'worst'
TV actor Sara Khan just opened up about her "worst experience ever" at Delhi 6 Fashion Runway Week.
In a recent video, she warned fellow artists to be careful with such events, saying, "This is by far the worst experience I've ever had."
She was threatened when she decided to leave
Khan said organizers switched her hotel last minute without telling her, leaving her alone in an unfamiliar and unsafe area with only a driver for help.
She felt stranded and had no contact from management.
When she decided not to continue under these conditions, her team was even threatened.
Khan put her safety 1st and booked an early flight
Putting safety first, Khan booked an early flight home and apologized to fans for missing the event.
She didn't name names but urged other artists to stay alert when accepting gigs like this.
Khan has been in the industry for over 18 years
With over 18 years in TV—including Sasural Simar Ka and Bigg Boss 4—Khan's next project is Camp Decent alongside Rajpal Yadav (release date TBA).