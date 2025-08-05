Next Article
Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease
Justin Timberlake just shared on Instagram that he's dealing with Lyme disease.
The singer said it's been challenging, especially after having a tough reaction to some meds, but he's staying positive and working with doctors to get back on stage soon.
Despite everything, his love for music is keeping him going.
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease comes from bacteria spread by black-legged tick bites and can cause fever, fatigue, headaches, and a distinct skin rash.
If it isn't treated early, it can mess with your joints, heart, or nervous system.
Timberlake isn't alone—Avril Lavigne also battled Lyme in 2015 and called it one of the hardest times in her life, even inspiring her song "Head Above Water."