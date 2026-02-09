Priyanka shares bun maska pic as Mahesh hypes 'The Bluff' Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Priyanka Chopra wrapped her last working day in Hyderabad on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi for the month and is now in LA promoting The Bluff, out February 25.

She shared a picture of Hyderabad's bun maska and wrote, "Taking a piece of Hyderabad with me..see you soon..xx (sic)."

Meanwhile, co-star Mahesh Babu hyped up her The Bluff trailer online.