Priyanka shares bun maska pic as Mahesh hypes 'The Bluff'
Priyanka Chopra wrapped her last working day in Hyderabad on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi for the month and is now in LA promoting The Bluff, out February 25.
She shared a picture of Hyderabad's bun maska and wrote, "Taking a piece of Hyderabad with me..see you soon..xx (sic)."
Meanwhile, co-star Mahesh Babu hyped up her The Bluff trailer online.
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi brings together Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Priyanka as Mandakini, a thief. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain Kumbha.
The teaser opens with aerial shots of Varanasi before shifting to an asteroid hurtling toward Earth, and includes elements suggesting time travel—think Ramayana meets classic action movies.
Priyanka's first look: yellow saree, gun in hand—a big return to Indian films after an extended period.