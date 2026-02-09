'Project Hail Mary': Trailer reveals Ryan Gosling's space adventure Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

The final "Project Hail Mary" trailer just landed during the Super Bowl, and it's got Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace—a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship, far from home, with no memory.

He soon learns he's humanity's last hope, sent to Tau Ceti to fix a solar crisis threatening everyone back on Earth.

The movie hits Amazon MGM Studios on March 20, 2026.