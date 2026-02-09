'Project Hail Mary': Trailer reveals Ryan Gosling's space adventure
The final "Project Hail Mary" trailer just landed during the Super Bowl, and it's got Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace—a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship, far from home, with no memory.
He soon learns he's humanity's last hope, sent to Tau Ceti to fix a solar crisis threatening everyone back on Earth.
The movie hits Amazon MGM Studios on March 20, 2026.
Trailer shows wild space dangers, unexpected friendships
The nearly three-minute trailer offers glimpses of the story, wild space dangers, and a surprising friendship with an alien called Rocky.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (of Spider-Verse fame), the film adapts Andy Weir's sci-fi novel and features Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub alongside Gosling.
Shot in IMAX for extra space vibes—get ready for a big-screen adventure.