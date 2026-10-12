'Pyre' trailer: Old couple's remote life is deeply moving
What's the story
The trailer for National Award winner Vinod Kapri's upcoming film Pyre was unveiled on Monday. Set in a remote mountain village in Uttarakhand, the story revolves around an elderly couple grappling with solitude and the challenges of aging. The film will be released in theaters on October 30 in Hindi and Malayalam.
Trailer highlights
Story of aging couple and their companionship
The trailer introduces Padam Singh and Tulsi, known as Aama-Bubu, who live in a secluded mountain village.
Their lives are defined by mundane tasks, routine disputes, and the companionship they have nurtured over time.
The film also explores the impact of migration on families left behind as the couple awaits their son Hariya's return after 28 years.
Film themes
Film features real-life elderly individuals
The trailer oscillates between light-hearted moments and serious discussions about aging, health issues, and an uncertain future.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Uttarakhand mountains, Pyre delves into the relationship between two individuals who have spent most of their lives together.
The film features Padam Singh Kapri (80) and Heera Devi (70), both from Uttarakhand, who had never acted before this project.
Film accolades
'Pyre' has won several awards
Written and directed by Kapri, Pyre has traveled to international film festivals and won 18 awards, including 15 Best Film titles. It has also been recognized for its direction, music, cinematography, and sound.
Speaking about the Indian release of the film, Kapri expressed his excitement about audiences experiencing its story and the Himalayan landscape on the big screen.
Special screenings
Special screenings in Uttarakhand
The makers have also organized special screenings in Berinag, Bageshwar, and Srinagar Garhwal from October 14-17 through Picture Time, a mobile theater initiative that takes films to regions with limited access to permanent theaters.
Produced by Kapri along with Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios, Pyre is all set for its theatrical release on October 30.