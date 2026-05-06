Qureshi seen with rumored fiance Singh in Mumbai, stays silent
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi was seen in Mumbai with her rumored fiance, acting coach Rachit Singh.
The two smiled for cameras and left together, but when asked about wedding plans, Huma just smiled and stayed silent, leaving everyone guessing about their relationship.
Qureshi praised for 'Delhi Crime' projects
While the rumor mill spins, Huma's busy with work. She earned praise for Delhi Crime Season three, even though Single Salman didn't click at the box office.
Up next: films like Toxic, Baby Do Die Do, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Gulabi (release dates are still under wraps).