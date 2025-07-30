Next Article
'Raanjhanaa' gets AI-edited happy ending; director Rai isn't on board
Eros International is bringing back the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, but this time with an AI-generated "happy" ending.
While the original, directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, was all about love and ambition, Rai isn't thrilled about the new twist—especially since it happened without his say.
Legal expert weighs in on situation
Even though Rai disagrees with the changes, Indian Copyright Law gives producers—not directors—the final call on edits like this.
As legal expert Ankit Sahni points out, unless a director's contract says otherwise, producers can update or alter films as they see fit.
The situation highlights how tech like AI is shaking up creative control in filmmaking today.