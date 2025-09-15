'Race to Space': Reality show to send Thai citizen to space

Show will soon head to India, other Southeast Asian countries

TrueVisions is distributing the show, aiming to boost its digital-first content lineup.

Ongard Prapakamol from TrueVisions says it's the first time Thai people from all walks of life will have the chance to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Mrinalini Jain from Banijay Asia adds that "Race to Space" is important for global storytelling.

Deepak Dhar notes that the show will soon head to India and other Southeast Asian countries too.