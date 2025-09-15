'Race to Space': Reality show to send Thai citizen to space
Banijay Asia just dropped a new reality show called "Race to Space" in Thailand, teaming up with the Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA).
The big idea? To give one Thai citizen the chance to actually travel to space.
Produced by Deepak Dhar's CreAsia Studio for TrueVisions NOW, the show mixes fun competition with real-life space dreams.
Show will soon head to India, other Southeast Asian countries
TrueVisions is distributing the show, aiming to boost its digital-first content lineup.
Ongard Prapakamol from TrueVisions says it's the first time Thai people from all walks of life will have the chance to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Mrinalini Jain from Banijay Asia adds that "Race to Space" is important for global storytelling.
Deepak Dhar notes that the show will soon head to India and other Southeast Asian countries too.