Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' now streaming on JioHotstar Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Radhika Apte's latest dark comedy-drama, Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari, is now available to stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

The film was released in Indian theaters on May 30, 2025, and had a quick run on Prime Video before landing here.