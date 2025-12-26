Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' now streaming on JioHotstar
Radhika Apte's latest dark comedy-drama, Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari, is now available to stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
The film was released in Indian theaters on May 30, 2025, and had a quick run on Prime Video before landing here.
Where can you watch it?
After its theater release and a short exclusive stint on Prime Video, Sister Midnight is now streaming on JioHotstar for Indian viewers.
What's the story and buzz?
The film follows Uma (Apte), navigating life in a Mumbai slum after an arranged marriage. She finds friendship with her neighbors while dealing with everyday struggles.
Sister Midnight premiered at Cannes Directors's Fortnight, won Best Film at Fantastic Fest Next Wave, and even scored a BAFTA nomination.
How are people rating it?
Reviews are mixed—critics love it with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Some praise Uma's bold rebellion against norms; others highlight the film's honest take on tough realities.