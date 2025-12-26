'Stranger Things' S05: Winona Ryder, David Harbour earn $1.2 million/episode

Ryder and Harbour top the cast salaries at $9.5 million for the season. Next up, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink each earn "just over" $7 million per season. Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery bring in "just over" $6 million each.

What's new this season?

Season 5 drops in two parts—Volume 1 landed November 26 with four episodes; Volume 2 arrived December 26 with three more, and the eighth and final episode, "The Rightside Up," will debut on January 1.

The eight episodes are titled: "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and "The Rightside Up."

Season 4 was a streaming giant with 1.35 billion hours watched in just four weeks—so expectations are sky-high for this last chapter!