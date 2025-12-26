'Lesson in...clarity': Saiyami Kher on working with Priyadarshan on 'Haiwaan'

Actor Saiyami Kher recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Haiwaan. In a recent interview with IANS, she spoke about her experience working with director Priyadarshan . "Working with Priyadarshan sir was a lesson in clarity. A man who has directed 99 films, his experience brings so much calm and precision to set." The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan .

New beginnings Kher's 1st experience in a new genre Kher also expressed her excitement about working with Priyadarshan for the first time. "Priyadarshan's Haiwaan has given me many firsts, my first film with Priyadarshan sir, Akshay sir, and Saif sir." "It's also my first time in this genre. So I'm pretty excited to be a part of this film," she said.

Co-stars' dedication Kher praised Khan and Kumar's professionalism Kher also spoke about her experience working with Khan and Kumar. She described, "Saif sir is just constant laughter between takes...and then the moment it's 'Action,' there's a switch. Focused, effortless, completely in the zone." For Kumar, she said, "I've never seen someone bring so much energy, fun, and complete dedication to a set." "Every day with him was a reminder of what professionalism really looks like."