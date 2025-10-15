Raghav Juyal joins Nani in 'The Paradise'

'The Paradise' to hit theaters on March 26, 2026

The Paradise is set to release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages, including Telugu and Hindi.

While Juyal's role is still under wraps (though rumors say he's the villain), the film reunites Nani and Odela after their hit Dussehra.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, this is being called Nani's most ambitious project yet—so it's definitely one to watch for fans of pan-India cinema.