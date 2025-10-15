Next Article
Raghav Juyal joins Nani in 'The Paradise'
Raghav Juyal, fresh off his Bads of Bollywood success, is stepping into Telugu cinema with The Paradise, starring alongside Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela.
He shared on Instagram that filming has kicked off in Hyderabad, but he's keeping his new look a secret for now.
'The Paradise' to hit theaters on March 26, 2026
The Paradise is set to release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages, including Telugu and Hindi.
While Juyal's role is still under wraps (though rumors say he's the villain), the film reunites Nani and Odela after their hit Dussehra.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, this is being called Nani's most ambitious project yet—so it's definitely one to watch for fans of pan-India cinema.