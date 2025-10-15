Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes open 'steakhouse for the people': Details
Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes just opened 1587 Prime, a new steakhouse inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel.
The name is a nod to their jersey numbers, and the two-story spot comes with a grand staircase, private dining rooms, and a cozy bar for 20.
Menu features upscale steakhouse classics and a swift cocktail
Executive Chef Ryan Arnold's menu features upscale steakhouse classics like Japanese A5 NY strip, boneless ribeye, and a massive 40-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk served tableside.
There's also wagyu tartare with truffle aioli, a fancy twice-baked potato, and "The Alchemy" cocktail—an ode to Taylor Swift—mixing citrus vodka, berries, lime juice, and oolong tea.
Restaurant channels stadium energy with live music, meat displays
The restaurant's design channels stadium energy with dramatic lighting, meat displays, and live music.
Run by Noble 33 hospitality group, 1587 Prime aims to be a go-to for both sports fans and foodies.
Wine lovers can check out the list of over 100 bottles, including some rare finds.