Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes open 'steakhouse for the people': Details

Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes just opened 1587 Prime, a new steakhouse inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

The name is a nod to their jersey numbers, and the two-story spot comes with a grand staircase, private dining rooms, and a cozy bar for 20.