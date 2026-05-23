Rai Bachchan turns heads at Cannes in pink Sophie Couture

Rai Bachchan wore 1,500-hour 'Luminara' dress

Earlier in the festival, Aishwarya wore an Amit Aggarwal "Luminara" dress, crafted over 1,500 hours and inspired by light in motion.

Before Cannes, she and Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport in cool all-black outfits: Aishwarya chose a jewel-crusted blazer with black pants, while Aaradhya went for a black-and-white shirt under a bomber jacket.