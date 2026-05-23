Rai Bachchan turns heads at Cannes in pink Sophie Couture
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at her second Cannes 2026 appearance, rocking a powder pink Sophie Couture gown with a flowing cape and floral details.
The look, styled by Mohit Rai and priced at $3,700 (about ₹3.54 lakh), was extra special as her daughter Aaradhya joined her in a matching red gown and cape.
Rai Bachchan wore 1,500-hour 'Luminara' dress
Earlier in the festival, Aishwarya wore an Amit Aggarwal "Luminara" dress, crafted over 1,500 hours and inspired by light in motion.
Before Cannes, she and Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport in cool all-black outfits: Aishwarya chose a jewel-crusted blazer with black pants, while Aaradhya went for a black-and-white shirt under a bomber jacket.