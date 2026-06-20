Raina's 'India's Got Latent' season 2 premiere tops 5 million views
Entertainment
Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is back, and the season two premiere is already a sensation, racking up over five million views within hours of its release on YouTube and Netflix on June 20.
The show's quick comeback in the spotlight proves fans are still hooked, even after some earlier controversies.
Bhatt and Sharvari promote 'Alpha'
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari joined the premiere to promote their new film Alpha, sparking trending clips all over social media.
Despite past legal trouble over a guest's comments, Raina maintains that the show's core format remains unchanged, with new episodes coming out every two weeks.