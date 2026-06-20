Raina's 'India's Got Latent' season 2 premiere tops 5 million views Entertainment Jun 20, 2026

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is back, and the season two premiere is already a sensation, racking up over five million views within hours of its release on YouTube and Netflix on June 20.

The show's quick comeback in the spotlight proves fans are still hooked, even after some earlier controversies.