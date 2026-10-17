'Miss her': Raj Babbar honors Smita Patil on birth anniversary
What's the story
On Saturday, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar paid tribute to his late wife, actor Smita Patil, on her 71st birth anniversary. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling her an artist with "rare sensitivity" and saying she "breathed life into the soul of every character she portrayed." The couple met on the set of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein.
Tribute
'Her journey was tragically brief'
Babbar wrote, "Smita had a rare sensitivity. Though her journey was tragically brief, her artistry left an indelible imprint. She didn't merely portray characters - she breathed life into their very souls."
"I miss her. Her warmth, her extraordinary talent, and everything that made her so special."
"Remembering Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. Her legacy continues to inspire, move, and resonate across generations."
Final project
Patil's last film and death
Patil's last film was Galiyon Ka Badshah, which also starred Raaj Kumar, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Poonam Dhillon, Aruna Irani, Ranjeet, Danny Denzongpa, and Om Shivpuri.
The film was shot years before its release and became Patil's last project, as she died in 1986.
After her untimely death due to childbirth complications at the age of 31, their son, actor Prateik Smita Patil, was raised by her parents in Mumbai.