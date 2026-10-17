'Miss her': Raj Babbar honors Smita Patil on birth anniversary

Babbar wrote, "Smita had a rare sensitivity. Though her journey was tragically brief, her artistry left an indelible imprint. She didn't merely portray characters - she breathed life into their very souls."

"I miss her. Her warmth, her extraordinary talent, and everything that made her so special."

"Remembering Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. Her legacy continues to inspire, move, and resonate across generations."