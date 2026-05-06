Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' denied 1.5 million liters by Hyderabad water board

'Varanasi' crew seeks underwater alternatives

With their original idea on pause, the crew is searching for other ways to pull off these scenes.

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as a time-traveling adventurer (and Lord Rama in flashbacks), alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.

It's Rajamouli's first big project after RRR, promising epic eras and global locations, and is set for an April 2027 release.