Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' denied 1.5 million liters by Hyderabad water board
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi just hit a snag: Hyderabad's water board turned down the team's request for 1.5 million liters of water to shoot underwater scenes, thanks to the city's ongoing heatwave and high water demand.
The production had hoped to fill a pond at Hyderabad Film City Studio but will now have to rethink their plans.
'Varanasi' crew seeks underwater alternatives
With their original idea on pause, the crew is searching for other ways to pull off these scenes.
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as a time-traveling adventurer (and Lord Rama in flashbacks), alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.
It's Rajamouli's first big project after RRR, promising epic eras and global locations, and is set for an April 2027 release.