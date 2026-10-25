Rajinikanth and Nayanthara team up in 'Dharman' poster announcement
Big news for movie fans: Nayanthara is officially teaming up with Rajinikanth for the upcoming film Dharman.
The casting-announcement poster just dropped, showing both stars in a moody corridor with the tagline "THE AURA IS DOUBLE."
Nayanthara shared on X, "OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar."
'Dharman' drops nuclear plot, Marimuthu directs
Dharman had a rocky start: several directors were considered before Ashwath Marimuthu finally took charge.
The film, produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, originally aimed for an international storyline involving nuclear weapons but shifted gears because it was a sensitive subject and very sensitive and time-consuming.
Now, with Marimuthu at the helm and a striking poster featuring Rajinikanth as a "deadly doctor," anticipation is building fast among fans.