'Jailer 2' review: Only for Rajinikanth fans

Jailer 2 follows retired jailer "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, who is trying to live a normal life after the death of his son, Arjun.

However, dangerous criminals like Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), Bodhi (Suryah), and Kantha (Balan) pose a threat.

Can Tiger bring them down while also keeping his family safe?

And will the truth about his son's murder finally come to light?