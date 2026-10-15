'Jailer 2' review: Only for Rajinikanth fans
What's the story
Nelson Dilipkumar's much-anticipated Jailer 2, led by superstar Rajinikanth, is a sequel to his 2023 actioner, Jailer. It also stars SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Hrithik Roshan appear in cameos. But even this colossal star power isn't enough to sustain the film. Here's our review of Jailer 2 (Hindi).
Plot
This time, Tiger faces new enemies
Jailer 2 follows retired jailer "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, who is trying to live a normal life after the death of his son, Arjun.
However, dangerous criminals like Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), Bodhi (Suryah), and Kantha (Balan) pose a threat.
Can Tiger bring them down while also keeping his family safe?
And will the truth about his son's murder finally come to light?
#1
Just more of the same
Jailer 2 follows the same beats as the first part, and Nelson blends comedy, action, and over-the-top moments to whip up this masala film.
However, it lacks the emotional depth and thrills that made the first part effortlessly entertaining.
The original film's intrigue is replaced by predictable writing, and the sequel feels less like a passion project and more like a cash grab.
#2
Cameos exist to bait audience
Nelson has pulled off the unthinkable by assembling stars from different film industries, but what does that eventually amount to?
While Shroff, Mohanlal, and Rajkumar had memorable roles in the first part that did justice to their larger-than-life personas, the sequel has no such moments.
Roshan has a slick, stylish appearance, but his forgettable cameo ultimately wastes his talents and charming screen presence.
#3
Enough crowd-pleasing moments, but is that enough?
Nelson plays to the gallery, bolstering the movie with endless mass moments and relentless action.
Alas, everything gets tiring.
The film revels in its excess, not knowing when and where to punctuate things.
Apart from Balan, there are nearly no women, and like the first part, Ramya Krishnan's talents are tragically squandered again.
Jailer 2 leaves you feeling cold and detached.
#4
How much violence is too much violence?
Considering the gratuitous violence, it's shocking the film isn't rated 'A'.
Machetes fly, fingers are chopped, people are beheaded and served on a platter—nothing is off limits.
Each scene is a slow, dragged-out build-up to nothing, and Suryah and Balan deserved bigger arcs.
An emotional, intense scene toward the climax shows Nelson's true talents, but he prioritizes masala moments over engaging storytelling.
Verdict
Treat for Rajinikanth fans, empty spectacle for others
At a staggering 165 minutes, Jailer 2 overstays its welcome.
Each scene lingers longer than it should, and the jarring tonal shifts make it difficult to stay invested.
While it does justice to the phenomenon that is Rajinikanth, the film eventually wears you out.
Jailer 2 boasts style and scale, but the lack of substance makes it a slog to sit through.
2/5 stars.