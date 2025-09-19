Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' lands in top 10 movies list globally

'Coolie': Box office, plot, and cast

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is streaming in Tamil plus dubbed versions for Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada fans.

It's available in over 240 countries and territories—and the numbers are wild: made on a ₹350 crore budget, it's already earned about ₹514 crore globally.

The story follows smuggling operations in Visakhapatnam with Rajinikanth leading a star-packed cast.