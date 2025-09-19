Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' lands in top 10 movies list globally
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's new film Coolie is making serious waves worldwide. Since dropping on August 14, it's landed in the Top 10 Movies list across 20+ countries—including India, Australia, and Singapore.
Prime Video even marked its streaming debut with a tribute video celebrating Rajinikanth's incredible five decades in cinema.
'Coolie': Box office, plot, and cast
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is streaming in Tamil plus dubbed versions for Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada fans.
It's available in over 240 countries and territories—and the numbers are wild: made on a ₹350 crore budget, it's already earned about ₹514 crore globally.
The story follows smuggling operations in Visakhapatnam with Rajinikanth leading a star-packed cast.