Rajiv Rai confirms 'Mohra' re-release on Diwali amid 'Ramayana' clash
What's the story
Rajiv Rai, the director of the 1994 blockbuster Mohra, has clarified that his film will be re-released in a limited way on single screens across India this Diwali. The move comes amid reports of a clash with the highly anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rai revealed, "(Mohra) will continue taking the rounds of different centres over a period of six months or so." "So, will my latest film Zora."
Clash clarification
'It's an auspicious date to start something'
Rai clarified that the re-release of Mohra is not a direct clash with Ramayana.
He said, "I'm not coming against Ramayana. Because everyone has moved away from Diwali, there's an opening in small centres, and I'm trying to take advantage of that."
"Also, it's an auspicious date to start something. Anyway, Ramayana cannot book all the cinemas in the country."
Old movies
'These old films are exhausted...'
The director added, "There may not even be a cinema for Mohra in Mumbai, and hence, there's no clash with any film."
"These old films are exhausted, but there's always an interest among a certain class of audience."
"There are people who want to visit big screens for old films and for them, we are going to re-release Mohra."
Meanwhile, Mohra starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.