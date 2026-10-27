Rajiv Rai confirms 'Mohra' re-release on Diwali amid 'Ramayana' clash

Rai clarified that the re-release of Mohra is not a direct clash with Ramayana.

He said, "I'm not coming against Ramayana. Because everyone has moved away from Diwali, there's an opening in small centres, and I'm trying to take advantage of that."

"Also, it's an auspicious date to start something. Anyway, Ramayana cannot book all the cinemas in the country."