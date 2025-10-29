LOADING...
Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Sunny Deol's 'Jaat 2'?
By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 29, 2025
01:08 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is reportedly in talks to direct the upcoming film Jaat 2, starring Sunny Deol. The duo has previously worked together on successful projects like Ghayal, Damini, and more. The sequel comes after the success of Jaat, which was a surprise hit at the box office.

Director's role

Team feels Santoshi is the perfect choice

An insider close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Yes, Rajkumar Santoshi has been in talks to direct Jaat 2." "The team feels he is the perfect choice because no one understands Sunny Deol's audience connect better than him." "His storytelling has the right balance of emotion, action, and mass appeal, exactly what Jaat 2 needs to elevate the franchise."

Reunion significance

Potential comeback of Santoshi-Deol duo

If the talks materialize, Jaat 2 will mark a significant reunion for Santoshi and Deol after almost three decades. They last collaborated on Ghatak: Lethal in 1996. Interestingly, this reunion comes at a time when both are also working on another project together, Lahore 1947. Meanwhile, Deol will also be seen in Border 2 soon.