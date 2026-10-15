SC permits Rajpal Yadav's Canada shoot amid check-bounce case

During the hearing, Yadav's counsel told the court that an additional ₹85 lakh was deposited with the court registry on Tuesday, October 13.

The SC then directed the trial court to release Yadav's passport for his upcoming trip to Canada.

The dispute dates back to 2010, when Murali Projects Pvt Ltd gave Yadav ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

The film failed and racked up heavy losses.