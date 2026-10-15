SC permits Rajpal Yadav's Canada shoot amid check-bounce case
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has allowed actor Rajpal Yadav to travel abroad for a movie shoot in Canada, amid an ongoing check-bounce case against him. The court also referred his financial dispute with creditors to mediation. Notably, Yadav had deposited ₹2cr with the court registry earlier. The apex court will appoint a mediator to help both parties reach an amicable settlement.
Case details
More about the case
During the hearing, Yadav's counsel told the court that an additional ₹85 lakh was deposited with the court registry on Tuesday, October 13.
The SC then directed the trial court to release Yadav's passport for his upcoming trip to Canada.
The dispute dates back to 2010, when Murali Projects Pvt Ltd gave Yadav ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.
The film failed and racked up heavy losses.
Legal proceedings
'Now it's my turn!'
The Delhi High Court had earlier convicted Yadav and sentenced him to three months in prison.
During a previous hearing, the actor had deposited ₹1.25 crore.
After the court's decision, Yadav told NDTV, "I had been dreaming about this."
"We had a film called Jungle...There was a dialogue in it, 'Now it's my turn.'"
"After so long, thanks to everyone. Now I can say, 'Now it's my turn!'"
Meanwhile, Yadav was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle.