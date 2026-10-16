'Closest to my heart...': Ram Charan on favorite 'Peddi' moments
What's the story
Ram Charan, who headlined the acclaimed sports action drama Peddi, recently reflected on the film's most challenging and memorable scenes. The movie, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, was released in June and received positive reviews for its core story. However, it was criticized for its portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor and her role.
Memorable moments
The cricket auction scene was 1 of his favorites
In a press note quoted by Hindustan Times, Charan shared his favorite scenes from Peddi.
He said, "There are quite a few scenes in the film. I can't say just one or two scenes."
"There are many scenes related to cricket, and there are many wrestling scenes as well."
"One of the most interesting scenes for me was the cricket auction scene where the hero is auctioned off for just one rupee to play."
Scene details
He also revealed why hospital scene was special to him
Charan also spoke about the emotional hospital scene where his character learns he can no longer wrestle.
He called it "challenging" but "not difficult," adding, "By then, all the actors, including myself, were so immersed in the film."
"Our director had spent many days thinking through and planning the shoot, but we finished shooting the entire scene in just one day within just eight hours."
"It is one of the scenes closest to my heart."
Film synopsis
More about 'Peddi,' its box office collection
Set in the 1990s, Peddi narrates the story of a sportsman who fights for legal recognition of his town from the government.
The film also stars Kapoor and is set in Andhra Pradesh.
According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned ₹244.64 crore net in India and grossed ₹341.9 crore worldwide.
It will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX in Hindi on October 24 at 8:00pm.