Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to make TV debut soon
What's the story
The Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set for its world television premiere. The movie will air on Zee Telugu on Sunday, October 11, at 5:00pm. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-written by Sri Raman Chinthakayala and Nagendra Kasi, Peddi explores ambition, resilience, and the quest for recognition against a rural backdrop.
Details
'It reminded me of the soil and culture I have...'
In a previous interview, Charan revealed what prompted him to star in the movie: "There was something very honest about the world of Peddi."
"The people, the environment, the emotions, none of it felt manufactured to me."
"I have grown up watching people like this, speaking to people like this."
"Somewhere, it reminded me of the soil and culture I have always carried within me."
Cast and crew
More about the sports drama
Peddi also stars Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu in pivotal roles.
The film's music is composed by AR Rahman and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas.
Peddi earned ₹289 crore at the domestic box office and ₹341.9 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.