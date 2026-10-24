'Ramayana' sequel delayed to 2028?

The source said, "Ramayana is an emotion for [producer] Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before. While the first part is set to release in a couple of days...the second installment needs some more shooting time."

"The real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the "Yudh" actually unfolds."

The makers are yet to confirm this update.