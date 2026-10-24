'Ramayana' sequel delayed to 2028?
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has reportedly been pushed to 2028. The film was originally slated for a two-part release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, but the second part will now premiere on Diwali 2028, per Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal that "the second installment needs some more shooting time." The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Production delay
What is causing the delay?
The source said, "Ramayana is an emotion for [producer] Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before. While the first part is set to release in a couple of days...the second installment needs some more shooting time."
"The real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the "Yudh" actually unfolds."
The makers are yet to confirm this update.
Financial commitment
Makers plan ambitious global spectacle
The source also disclosed that the action design for Ramayana 2 took longer than expected as Malhotra and Tiwari aimed to create original action sequences.
They said, "Namit is confident to leave a global mark with Ramayana, and hence, he has already decided to up the scale of Ramayana 2."
"The cost of production of ₹3,000 crore will be visible on every frame."
The new release date for Ramayana 2 will reportedly be announced in a post-credit scene of Ramayana.
Upcoming release
'Ramayana: Part 1' hitting theaters on November 5
Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to hit theaters worldwide on November 5. The film has been shot entirely using IMAX cameras and advance bookings are already open.
With a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, the mythological epic features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG is handling the VFX for this ambitious project.