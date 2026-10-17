'Ramayana's 3D trailer to screen in theaters soon
What's the story
The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, are set to release an immersive 3D trailer. After releasing two trailers and songs with behind-the-scenes clips, the team is ready to take audiences deeper into the world of this ancient Indian epic. The 3D trailer has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be screened in cinemas from next week. The movie will release on November 5.
Global strategy
The film is eyeing a massive release
The 3D trailer is a crucial part of Tiwari's vision and the film's global strategy.
A source told Mid-Day, "The idea is to give audiences an experience that makes them want to watch the movie on the big screen. The IMAX format will be a key part of that push."
The film is eyeing a release on over 50,000 screens in international markets and around 9,000 screens in India.
The project stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
Promotional push
'King's promo might also be screened with 'Ramayana'
In related news, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are also in for a treat next month.
A report by Variety India suggests that a promotional video for King is likely to be screened during Ramayana's run in Indian theaters.
However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
King will hit theaters on December 24.