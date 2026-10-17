'Ramayana's 3D trailer to screen in theaters soon

The 3D trailer is a crucial part of Tiwari's vision and the film's global strategy.

A source told Mid-Day, "The idea is to give audiences an experience that makes them want to watch the movie on the big screen. The IMAX format will be a key part of that push."

The film is eyeing a release on over 50,000 screens in international markets and around 9,000 screens in India.

The project stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.