'Ramayana' gets PG-13 rating in US: Here's what it means
What's the story
The much-anticipated Diwali release, Ramayana, has been granted a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in the United States. This is akin to India's U/A certification and indicates that certain content may not be suitable for children under 13. The film received this rating due to "sequences of strong violence and action, and some bloody images," as per the MPA's official website.
Runtime details
Film's runtime revealed
In another major development, Ramayana has been cleared for international release with a runtime exceeding three hours.
According to IMAX's website, the film's duration is three hours and 15 minutes.
However, trade sources suggest that the English version will be shorter at around two hours and 45 minutes.
More clarity on this aspect will be available in the coming days.
About
More about the movie
The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
It also features Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.
Meanwhile, the film is set to hit the theaters in November.