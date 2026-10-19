'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' tops $771,000 overseas advance sales
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is already making waves ahead of its November 5 release, with over $771,000 in overseas advance sales.
North America leads the charge at $558,000, followed by the UK and Australia.
Over 41,000 tickets have been snapped up across these three tracked territories, clearly excitement is high.
'Ramayana' North America premiere tops $250,000
The film's North American premiere on November 4 has pulled in over $250,000 so far, with US fans especially keen on IMAX screenings.
The global premiere lands at L.A.'s Academy Museum on October 27, just in time for Diwali celebrations.
With a star cast including Sai Pallavi and Yash alongside Kapoor, this epic retelling of Ramayana is shaping up to be a major event for moviegoers everywhere.