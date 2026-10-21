Bumper start: 'Ramayana' collects ₹3cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has made a stellar start with its advance bookings. According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹3.13 crore in advance bookings within 24 hours of opening on Tuesday (Dussehra). The film has sold 86,187 tickets across 3,537 shows in 104 cities and currently boasts an occupancy rate of 11%.
Market breakdown
Breakup of 'Ramayana's advance ticket sales
The Hindi version of Ramayana is leading the advance bookings, contributing nearly 95% to its gross collection through 3,474 shows.
The Kannada market has also shown early interest, adding around ₹25 lakh through 61 shows.
Despite only a limited number of Kannada shows being available for advance booking so far, the makers seem to be capitalizing on Yash's popularity in Karnataka.
Box office showdown
Comparing 'Ramayana' with 'Dhurandhar'
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the biggest box office hits of 2026. In its first 24 hours of advance booking, it collected ₹7.8 crore for its opening day (excluding blocked seats).
In comparison, Ramayana has raked in ₹3.13 crore without blocked seats in the same time frame.
However, with more shows expected to open, these figures may change as the release date approaches.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is an adaptation of the Hindu epic of the same name.
The film features a star-studded cast with Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in this two-part cinematic saga produced by Namit Malhotra.
The first part will hit theaters on November 5.