Can 'Ramayana' break 'Dhurandhar 2's opening record?

Per Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold around 2.45 lakh tickets so far.

The film is currently screening in 5,626 shows across 167 cities in India with an average occupancy of about 19%. These numbers are expected to increase as there are no major releases scheduled for Diwali.

The film has a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes and has been given a 'U' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).