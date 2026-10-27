Can 'Ramayana' break 'Dhurandhar 2's opening record?
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is just nine days away from its release. The film has already sold advance tickets worth ₹13.26 crore through advance bookings (including block bookings), according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This puts it on track to potentially surpass Dhurandhar 2's opening numbers of ₹226.6 crore worldwide.
Ticket sales
Film's runtime, number of shows, and 'U' certificate
Per Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold around 2.45 lakh tickets so far.
The film is currently screening in 5,626 shows across 167 cities in India with an average occupancy of about 19%. These numbers are expected to increase as there are no major releases scheduled for Diwali.
The film has a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes and has been given a 'U' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Earnings projection
Looking at 'Ramayana's box office projections
Despite being released in multiple languages across the country, Ramayana's earnings will largely depend on the Hindi market.
The film is projected to earn around ₹80 crore from its Hindi version, while other languages are expected to contribute around ₹30 crore. This would take the film's domestic nett collection to over ₹110 crore.
Its worldwide gross collection is estimated at around ₹200 crore.
Global success
International collections and comparisons with Kapoor's previous film
On the international front, Ramayana has already made $2 million (around ₹19 crore) on its opening day, as per Sacnilk.
In North America alone, the film earned $750K (₹7.13 crore), while in the UK and Australia it earned $90K (₹85 lakh) and $60K (₹57 lakh), respectively.
Kapoor's previous film Animal had a worldwide opening day collection of ₹116 crore and went on to earn ₹915 crore lifetime.
Financial analysis
Producer Namit Malhotra on film's budget
Producer Namit Malhotra has earlier revealed that the two parts of Ramayana are being made on a combined budget of over ₹4,000 crore.
While he hasn't disclosed the individual budget for each part, it's safe to assume that both films will need to earn over ₹4,000 crore at the box office to be declared hits.
For the first part alone to be considered a success, it would need to earn roughly over ₹2,000 crore.
It releases on November 5.