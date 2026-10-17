'Ramayana': New footage unveils Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita

The new promotional video for Ramayana begins with Kapoor saying, "Ramayana. Let's see it in the best way possible."

Malhotra describes the film as a "life-sized epic" with "depth of character, emotion, spectacle."

Tiwari adds, "People from around the world would be able to connect with it."

"There's a great father-son story. There's a great underdog story. A very brave love story."

The film will be released on November 5.