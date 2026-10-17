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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ramayana': New footage unveils Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita
'Ramayana': New footage unveils Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita

'Ramayana': New footage unveils Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 17, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

The upcoming film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in theaters this Diwali. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi﻿, and Yash in the lead roles. To promote the film, the team has shared behind-the-scenes footage, including a promo featuring producer Namit Malhotra discussing the shoot with Kapoor and Tiwari.

Details

What does the promo show?

The promo offers glimpses of Yash as Ravana performing the tandav before a large statue of Shiva, Pallavi as Sita battling demons in a warrior-like avatar, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra wielding his thunderbolt Vajra.

The film's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Ramayana is reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore.

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See the promo here

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Promo details

Malhotra calls it a 'life-sized epic'

The new promotional video for Ramayana begins with Kapoor saying, "Ramayana. Let's see it in the best way possible."

Malhotra describes the film as a "life-sized epic" with "depth of character, emotion, spectacle."

Tiwari adds, "People from around the world would be able to connect with it."

"There's a great father-son story. There's a great underdog story. A very brave love story."

The film will be released on November 5.

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