'Ramayana': New footage unveils Sai Pallavi's warrior Sita
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in theaters this Diwali. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. To promote the film, the team has shared behind-the-scenes footage, including a promo featuring producer Namit Malhotra discussing the shoot with Kapoor and Tiwari.
Details
What does the promo show?
The promo offers glimpses of Yash as Ravana performing the tandav before a large statue of Shiva, Pallavi as Sita battling demons in a warrior-like avatar, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra wielding his thunderbolt Vajra.
The film's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
Ramayana is reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
A LIFE SIZED EPIC. Sit down with
Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapooras they discuss bringing RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND to the bigscreen. Exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium LargeFormats worldwide November 5. pic.twitter.com/yJPEgKjeYp — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October17, 2026
Promo details
Malhotra calls it a 'life-sized epic'
The new promotional video for Ramayana begins with Kapoor saying, "Ramayana. Let's see it in the best way possible."
Malhotra describes the film as a "life-sized epic" with "depth of character, emotion, spectacle."
Tiwari adds, "People from around the world would be able to connect with it."
"There's a great father-son story. There's a great underdog story. A very brave love story."
The film will be released on November 5.