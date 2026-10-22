'Ramayana': Dil Raju, Yash to distribute film in South India

The report also revealed that Think Studios, led by Swaroop Reddy under SNS Movie Production, will be responsible for the Tamil Nadu release of Ramayana.

The studio has previously distributed Yash's Toxic (2026) and co-produced and distributed Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja (2024).

Additionally, E4 Entertainment, headed by Mukesh Mehta, has been roped in for the Kerala release.

The firm is known for distributing major films like Toxic and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).