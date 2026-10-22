'Ramayana': Dil Raju, Yash to distribute film in South India
What's the story
Sony Pictures and Dharma Productions have already been confirmed as the distributors for Ramayana in overseas markets and North India, respectively. Now, the distribution rights for the South Indian markets have also been finalized. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will distribute the movie in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Kannada superstar Yash will handle Karnataka through his company Monster Mind Creations.
Additional distributors
Other regional distributors of 'Ramayana'
The report also revealed that Think Studios, led by Swaroop Reddy under SNS Movie Production, will be responsible for the Tamil Nadu release of Ramayana.
The studio has previously distributed Yash's Toxic (2026) and co-produced and distributed Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja (2024).
Additionally, E4 Entertainment, headed by Mukesh Mehta, has been roped in for the Kerala release.
The firm is known for distributing major films like Toxic and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).
Speculation
Yash might have waived his acting fee?
There are also rumors in trade circles that Yash has waived his acting fee in return for the distribution rights.
However, there has been no official announcement confirming this.
Meanwhile, alongside Yash, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and many more.
The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film will release on November 5.