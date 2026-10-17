'Ranabaali' mints over ₹16cr worldwide on opening day
What's the story
The period action drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has made a strong start at the box office. The film raked in a worldwide gross collection of ₹16.5 crore on its opening day (Friday). In India alone, it collected ₹9.25 crore from 2,515 shows with an overall occupancy rate of 57%, reported Sacnilk.
Show breakdown
Looking at 'Ranabaali' in numbers
The Telugu 2D version of Ranabaali witnessed an overall occupancy of 54.7% on its opening day.
Morning shows recorded a lower occupancy of 40.92%, while afternoon screenings increased to 56.31%.
Evening shows maintained a steady rate at 51.77%, but night screenings performed best with an impressive occupancy of 67.92%.
The film also saw footfalls of over seven lakh on its first day.
Film's theme
Know more about 'Ranabaali'
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-78.
The story follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali (Deverakonda), who fights against British oppression at a time of widespread suffering.
Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in this historical drama that highlights how colonial policies exacerbated famine conditions.