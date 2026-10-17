'Ranabaali' mints over ₹16cr worldwide on opening day

The Telugu 2D version of Ranabaali witnessed an overall occupancy of 54.7% on its opening day.

Morning shows recorded a lower occupancy of 40.92%, while afternoon screenings increased to 56.31%.

Evening shows maintained a steady rate at 51.77%, but night screenings performed best with an impressive occupancy of 67.92%.

The film also saw footfalls of over seven lakh on its first day.